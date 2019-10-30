CM reviews progress on priority projects in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Tuesday that consultant has been hired and mobilised to conduct survey for the Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Expressway, which is expected to be completed by January 2020.

He was chairing the second review meeting of the priority projects, including Rashakai Economic Zone, Swat Economic Zone, Daraband Economic Zone, Mohmand Marble Economic Zone, Buner Marble City and progress on Insaf Rozgar Scheme at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here. Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Industries, MD Khyber Bank, Chief Executive EZDMC and other high-ranking officials attended the meeting, said a handout. He said the project would link the southern belt of the province with major communication routesbesides promoting tourism, trade and industrialisation in the province.

The chief minister said that Daraband Economic Zone in Dera Ismail Khan would help develop the southern districts in addition to creating livelihood opportunities for the local people. He said industrialisation in the province was of paramount importance to overcome unemployment, provide livelihood opportunities and establish economic self-sustainability of the province.

Briefing the chief minister on the progress on Insaf Rozgar Scheme in the merged districts, the meeting was informed that 7,257 forms were received by September 30 and financial loans worth Rs129.68 million have already been disbursed. The chief minister directed the officials to speed up the revision and approval process so that maximum number of youth from the tribal districts could be provided loans for starting businesses. Mahmood Khan was informed that the development agreement for Rashakai Economic Zone would be completed in the next 10 days whereas the advertisement for tender process has been completed while evaluation of prequalification was in process.

The PC-1 for land acquisition and approach roads for Buner Marble City has been submitted for approval. The chief minister directed the meeting to finalise the modalities to supply electricity and gas to Rashakai Economic Zone.

He directed the departments concerned to work on extending the wheeling of provincially generated electricity to industrial units.

The chief minister hoped the initiative would have two folded benefits in which cheap electricity will be provided to industries to help reduce the production cost and attract investors. He added that the wheeling regime would help increase provincial revenue.

With regard to Swat Economic Zone, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure the timely transfer of land to the Economic Zones Development and Management Company. He said the government was committed to inaugurating one development project in the Economic Zone sector every four months. Mahmood Khan directed the officials concerned to expedite work on establishment of the Mohmand Marble Industrial Zone and Buner Marble City.

He said completion of the projects would channelise the marble industry and reduce environmental pollution.