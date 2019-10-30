Progress linked to technology, innovation

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has said that it is not possible to achieve progress without getting benefit from technology on regular basis.

He said this at a ceremony organised under Microsoft Education Day at a hotel here Tuesday. Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddiqui, Microsoft Education Country Head Jibran Jamshed and others participated in the ceremony.

Dr Murad Raas said there was no dearth of talent in our youths and they only need to be provided with a proper platform so that by treading on it they could earn name and fame for their country. “No other government except PTI has given importance to the usage of technology in education sector,” he added.

School Education Department during PTI government’s maiden year by making effective use of technology has successfully implemented projects like e-transfer policy and HRMIS portals, he added. It is not possible to make progress without adopting innovation.

Tevta Chairman Punjab Ali Salman Siddiqui while addressing the participants said that Tevta was improving the process of imparting technical education by keeping in view requirements of modern period and added its positive effects would soon surface on a large scale.

MoU: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will help in providing vocational training facilities to the destitute and neglected children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) to enable them to be self-supporting.

According to a press release, in this regard, an MoU was signed here Tuesday. Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad signed the MoU in presence of officers of both the organisations.

As per the MoU, Tevta will provide training in tailoring and beautician trades to the children of CPWB. It will provide teaching staff for the courses and shall also facilitate providing coaching to the trainers/teachers from amongst the Child Protection Bureau enabling them to be able to provide this training after learning the teaching / training skills from Tevta teachers. Ali Salman Siddique said Tevta vision called for provision of quality training in accordance with the market demand and job placement of its trainees. Sarah Ahmad said that the MoU would help to enable the destitute and neglected children of CPWB to become self-sufficient.

schemes: The Punjab government Tuesday approved two development schemes of urban development and tourism sectors at an estimated cost of Rs544.843 million.

These schemes were approved in the 21st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by P&D Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

workshop: The US National Academy of Medicine has invited Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice-Chancellor of GC University who is an eminent social policy expert, to address a workshop on social, behavioral, & environmental enablers for healthy longevity in Washington DC on November 6.