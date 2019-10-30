close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Afghan forces claim kiling 33 militants

GHAZNI: As many as 33 militants were killed as Afghan government forces backed by fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in parts of the eastern Ghazni province over the past 24 hours, claimed a military statement released on Tuesday.

In the operations, which have covered Muqar, Ab Band, Gero and Andar districts of the restive province, 11 more militants were wounded, the statement further said. High amount of arms and ammunition and a number of the militants’ vehicles were also discovered and seized by security forces, added the statement.

Without providing information on the possible casualties of the security forces, the statement said the security forces would continue to target the insurgents elsewhere in the country. Taliban militants have not commented on the report.

