Wed Oct 30, 2019
October 30, 2019

Rabies vaccine

Newspost

 
October 30, 2019

There is an acute shortage of the anti-rabies vaccine in Karachi. The dearth of this life-saving anti-rabies vaccine at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi has forced poor patients to buy it from the open markets.

It is worthy to note here that the Civil Hospital rabies centre is one of the largest centres of Sindh, but it has already prognosticated the lack of vaccines due to short supply. More than 18,000 dog bite cases were reported in the Civil Hospital in the first seven months of 2019. The provincial government and health authorities must not show lethargy on this issue.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi

