Pak Steel

The issue of the Pakistan Steel Mills is of paramount importance. The largest industrial mega-corporation has been in decline for the past many years, and is considered a white elephant. The government is neither privatizing it nor providing enough financial assistance to stabilize it. The company requested a bailout plan of Rs12 billion to prevent closure but the bailout plan was dismissed by the government. Around 25,000 workers of the Steel Mills, which means 25,000 families, are in a miserable condition – but who cares? Workers there are being paid their salaries with a gap of five to six months, due to which they are unable to financially support their families which is affecting their children's education.

The government does not seem to be looking towards a solution to this matter with sincerity. I request the authorities to take action and try to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Syed Tayyab Afzaal Shah

Hassan Abdal