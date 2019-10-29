Workshops win taekwondo title

LAHORE: Workshops Division with 80 points won the Pakistan Railways Inter Divisional Taekwondo Championship held at Railway Stadium here.

Lahore Division secured 2nd spot with 50 points, Railway Police got third slot with 30 points followed by Peshawar 4th with 22 points.

Hamid Naseem, Qalb-e-Abbas, Muhammad Asif, Rao Ali Afsar, Khurram Pervaiz and Muhammad Shahzad were the technical officials. At the conclusion of the competition Divisional Sports Officer Workshops Division gave away the prizes.