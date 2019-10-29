close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
October 29, 2019

UK train firm searches for missing violin

LONDON: A British railway company said on Monday it was helping a renowned violinist track down a 310-year-old violin he accidentally left on a train. Southeastern, which runs commuter services to London, is working with police to try to locate the instrument, worth a reported £250,000 ($321,000, 289,000 euros). Renowned musician Stephen Morris accidentally left the violin, which was made by Roman master craftsman David Tecchler in 1709, on a suburban train last Tuesday.

