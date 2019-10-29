UK train firm searches for missing violin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A British railway company said on Monday it was helping a renowned violinist track down a 310-year-old violin he accidentally left on a train. Southeastern, which runs commuter services to London, is working with police to try to locate the instrument, worth a reported £250,000 ($321,000, 289,000 euros). Renowned musician Stephen Morris accidentally left the violin, which was made by Roman master craftsman David Tecchler in 1709, on a suburban train last Tuesday.
