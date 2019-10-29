Officials summoned in blackbuck case

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday sought personal appearance of secretary wildlife and Director General wildlife department on a petition seeking implementation of recommendations proposed by the blackbuck commission.

Appearing on behalf of petitioner advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that black buck is a protected species mentioned in third schedule of Punjab preservation and protection of wildlife law. He said its hunting must be brought to a halt since it is also enlisted as vulnerable species under CITES convention on international treaty of endangered species.

He said the petitioner had no objections if the blackbuck commission recommendations are followed in letter and spirit. The commission headed by Dr Pervez Hassan had submitted its report and stated that the hunting of black bucks should not be allowed until population survey is conducted and all safeguard measures are taken in Lal Sohanra Park, Bahawalpur as well as in Cholistan area.

The commission admitted the fact that black buck is a rare species and must be protected at every cost and Punjab wildlife department must ensure funds allocation to enhance its capacity. The court observed that the government should pay special attention to the protection of biological diversity and must take all precautionary measures.