CM launches campaign to expose Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir

LAHORE:The Punjab government has started a campaign to expose violence which Indian forces have been committing on innocent people of Held Kashmir for the last seven decades.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar started a one million signature campaign regarding the Held Kashmir by clicking a button on the computer and signing a petition.

The petition comprising one million signatures would be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Commission on December 10. The campaign would be run online as well under the auspices of the Information department.

Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that it was very important to keep international institutions aware of the atrocities being inflicted on the innocent Kashmiris of Indian-Held Kashmir. He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with Black Day against Indian illegal occupation of Held-Kashmir, here at CM office. Usman Buzdar started a one million signature campaign regarding the Held Kashmir by clicking a button on the computer and signing a petition. The petition comprising one million signatures would be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Commission on December 10. The campaign would be run online as well under the auspices of the Information department.

Usman Buzdar said that curfew in Indian-Held Kashmir had been imposed for the last 12 weeks and the silence of international community in this regard was lamentable. He said eight million Kashmiris had been restricted to homes through a curfew. The chief minister said that entire nation was with Kashmiri brethren and demanded the international community play its role in stopping the genocide of Kashmiris besides lifting of lockdown from the IHK. Punjab Law Minister, MPAs and others were also present on the occasion. -

notice: Usman Buzdar on Sunday, after taking notice of child's death incident due to dog-bite in Gojra, sought a report from Faisalabad commissioner. The CM ordered for its complete investigation. Usman Buzdar said that those responsible for the negligence should be proceeded against according to the law. He expressed his anger over non-availability of rabies vaccine in the hospital and despite issuance of clear-cut directions, absence of such vaccine proves negligence on the part of the officials concerned, he said.

condoles: Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned Naat Khawan M Yousaf Memon. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in peace.