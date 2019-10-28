Rangers apprehend 19 suspects

The Sindh Rangers on Sunday arrested 19 suspects including dacoits in various raids. A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the Rangers troops conducted raids in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, PIB Colony, Sukhan, Zaman Town, Saudabad, Murad Memon Goth, Baghdadi and Kalakot areas where they arrested 15 suspects, identified as Yasir, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Haroon, Waqas, Nafeesur Rehman, Shahzad, Ghulam Waseem, Muhammad Sagheer, Abdul Majid, Daud, Sabeer, Shahzeel, Faizan, Zain Ali and Behraam.

They were allegedly involved in dacoities, street crime and theft of motorcycles.

The Rangers also carried out raids in Gulshan-e-Maymar and Murad Memon Goth where they apprehended four suspects, Syed Muhammad Amaan, Shah Hussain, Adam Khan and Wahaaj Ahmed Khan, who was allegedly associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

The suspects were allegedly involved in drug peddling and operating drug dens in their respective areas. The paramilitary force also claimed to have recovered weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the possession of the suspects who were later handed over to the police for initiation of legal proceedings.