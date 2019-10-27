‘Friends of Silk Road’ launched in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a flag ship project BRI initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping will bring new area of economic development activities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, say a press release on Saturday.

This is very important Trans-regional & continental networking for the economic development which yield social prosperity. This was stated by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Khan at the launching ceremony of ‘Friends of Silk Road & CPEC’ presence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the auspicious of Pakistan Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing, Provincial Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, MNA & Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab apart from good numbers of students and Friends of China from various walks of life.

Muhammad Atif Khan mentioned that CPEC will bring an opportunity to develop & promote the soft image of the province across the globe and alternatively CPEC will help the region for socio-economic developmental activities.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Chairman PCI mentioned that Friends of Silk Road will be major platform to build upon the success of the BRI and its flagship project CPEC and promoting awareness about how the BRI through CPEC initiative bring positive changes in lives of common man in the region.

It may be mentioned that Friends of Silk Road initiative was launched in February 2019 during Vice-Chairman Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Gao Yunlong to Islamabad and its was later on launched in other parts of country till today in Peshawar-Pakistan.

Yao Jing speaking on the occasion offered all possible assistance and cooperation for the balanced economic growth developmental activities under CPEC and also other countries of the region will be benefited with these initiatives.

Later on, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Khan presents commemorative shields on behalf of Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Chapter to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Chairman PCI Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed. PCFA Khyber Secretary-General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani was also present on the occasion.