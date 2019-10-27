Shujaat suggests PM to allow Nawaz for medical treatment abroad

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has suggested that judiciary should not be dragged into political matter, Prime Minister Imran Khan should exercise his discretionary powers and allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment and the government should provide him complete medical facilities.

“In the political nature cases, decisions are used as examples which result in creation of problems, other people also put burden on the courts by using such cases as basis, there is difference between the verdicts of the courts and executive decisions of the government because executive measures are taken under discretionary powers in extraordinary circumstances and these do not become judicial examples,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Shujaat Hussain further said that there is no allegation of being anti-state on Nawaz Sharif, there are only financial misappropriations charges on him, in such cases the judiciary should not be put to test, this can cause far-reaching dangerous results.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq and Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain & Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at his residence Saturday.

Former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi MNA and Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present in the meeting.

Naeemul Haq and Amir Kiyani inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Current political situation and other matters of mutual interest also discussed during the meeting.