Duke's peace talks with King Charles, Prince William: 'Ball is in Harry's court'

Prince Harry said "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Prince Harry has received a sweet advice regarding initiating peace talks with King Charles and other senior royals amid the Duke’s wishes for reconciliation.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that when it comes to initiating peace talks with the royals, the ball is in Harry’s court.

Kinsey explained' "It would be wildly unrealistic for Harry to expect his father to travel to Montecito to see him."

She added' "Particularly, if reports are accurate, that RAVEC has reassessed Harry’s security and determined he would receive automatic protection upon entering the U.K. If that’s the case, then the responsibility to visit clearly lies with Harry and Meghan."

The expert went on saying, "If Harry fails to use this revised security status to immediately plan a visit with his children to see his father, it will raise questions about the sincerity of his security campaign and his BBC interview performance.”

The duke has repeatedly said that he’s unable to bring wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet to UK without security, because it isn’t safe.

Back in May last year, Harry told the BBC he wanted to reconcile with his family.

Harry said at the time, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."