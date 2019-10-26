Known social worker Dr Salahuddin passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A known social worker, cultural activist, author and columnist, Dr Salahuddin, passed away on Friday after a brief illness.
He was 56. His funeral prayer will be offered today (Saturday) at Babar Street, Ishrat Cinema Road, Gulbahar, at 11 am.
The deceased is survived by a widow, two sons and a daughter and a large number of his admirers whom he served selflessly.
He was the brother of Allauddin, Safiuddin, father of Dr Muhammad Arsalan, Dr Muhammad Noman, and brother-in-law of Muhammad Imran. The deceased was an active member of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan and served the body as the Shoora-e-Hamdard speaker for a long time.
He was Vice-chairman of Gandhara Hindko Board, a vibrant Peshawar-based literary and cultural organization, which works for the promotion of Hindko and other Pakistani languages.
