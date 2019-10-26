Spurious dengue medicine factory sealed

LAHORE:A special team of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has busted a gang and sealed a factory for manufacturing fake medicine of dengue disease in the area of Dharampura here on Friday.

P&S Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said the owner of the factory named Muhammad Ishfaq Hamza was taken into custody and handed over to police. He said that the production was being continued under the umbrella of Hamza Medical Centre and Maternity Centre Home in the densely-populated area to keep safe from the eye of the department. He said that raw material along with 150 syrup bottles had been discarded on the spot and syrup was being sold at medical stores in the name of anti-dengue medicine.

He stated that no medicines were discovered yet for dengue treatment to increase the number of platelets count. He advised the people to admit the dengue patient in nearby hospital instead of using any dengue medicine. In all government hospitals, the dengue diagnosis and its treatment are being provided free of cost, he said and added that people should contact the healthcare department in case they see any fake medicine manufacturing in the name of dengue medicine.