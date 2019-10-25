Rs21m cheques distributed

HANGU: The government distributed compensatory cheques worth Rs21 million among the 61 people whose houses were destroyed during militancy in Orakzai tribal district on Thursday.

A function to this effect was held in the Orakzai Conference Hall in Hangu district where Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Unit (RRU) official Shakeel Khan and the affectees were present. Speaking on the occasion, the official said that the government had paid about Rs3.5 billion so far to the militancy-hit people in Orakzai district, adding, those who were left out in the survey would be included for compensation. He said the government valued the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people during militancy and military operations.