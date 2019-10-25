close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Pakistan claim fifth position in World Military Games golf event

Sports

October 25, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan claimed the fifth position out of 12 teams in golf competitions at 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, on Thursday.

Pakistan scored 303 points in the first round and 319 in the second round. Ansar Mehmood and M Naqas both shared 16th position with each scoring 300 points (76, 82, 65, 80, 71, 79, 78, 75).

