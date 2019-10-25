Pakistan claim fifth position in World Military Games golf event

KARACHI: Pakistan claimed the fifth position out of 12 teams in golf competitions at 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, on Thursday.

Pakistan scored 303 points in the first round and 319 in the second round. Ansar Mehmood and M Naqas both shared 16th position with each scoring 300 points (76, 82, 65, 80, 71, 79, 78, 75).