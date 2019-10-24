As Kremlin scrambles for Africa, Putin praises ties at major summit

SOCHI, Russia: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted a major summit aimed at reviving Russia´s influence in Africa, telling leaders from the continent he would seek to double trade in the coming years. All 54 African states were represented at the first Russia-Africa Summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, with Putin meeting leaders for bilateral talks throughout the day. Trade between Russia and Africa has more than doubled in the past five years to more than $20 billion, Putin said, adding that some consider this “a good figure”. “I cannot agree,” he said. “In Africa there are very many potential partners with good prospects and huge growth potential. Of course, this is not enough.”

He said Russia would be looking to “double this trade, at least” within the next four to five years. Russia had written off more than $20 billion of African debt, Putin said. Moscow was a crucial player in Africa in the Soviet era, backing independence movements and training a generation of African leaders. But its ties with Africa declined with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and in recent years China has emerged as a top foreign power on the continent, forcing Russia to play catch-up.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, among the first to meet with Putin at the summit, praised Russia´s “whole effort of strengthening its relationship with the African continent”. Putin also met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, congratulating him on his recent Nobel Peace Prize. Ahmed was set to meet Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the event to discuss a dam under construction on the Nile River that Cairo fears would cut its vital water share. Namibian leader Hage Geingob told Putin his country was interested in Moscow´s military expertise. “The military asked me to tell you that they are interested in receiving assistance from Russian military advisers,” Geingob said in translated remarks. The Russian president also heard a request from Central African leader Faustin-Archange Touadera to extend military aid and help to overturn an international arms embargo.