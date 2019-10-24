Six protesting doctors issued show-cause notices

ABBOTTABAD: As many as six doctors of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) were issued show-cause notices who have been leading the protesting doctors for the last four weeks.

Also, all the six doctors, who had been booked for manhandling Ayub Medical College dean, have got bail before arrest.

The six doctors of AMTI Abbottabad were issued show-cause notices under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules 2011 adopted by MTI Abbottabad. Dr Abdul Majid, Dr Saleem, Dr Khateebul Islam, Dr Ali Raza, Dr Ikramullah and Dr Salim were on strike on the call of Grand Health Alliance against the recently adopted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional and District Health Authorities Bill, 2019.

One show-cause was issued by dean Ayub Medical College, two by medical director and remaining three by associate dean. The copy of the show-cause notices issued to doctor stated that they have committed misconduct by leading

protest procession and observing strike with provoking and instigating speeches and attempting to restrain the public servants from their lawful duties against the law, rules and government orders, besides disrupting and closing down the healthcare service.

The notices further stated that these actions were against medical ethics and social norms and thus brought the profession into disrepute.

On the other hand, situation in AMTI further deteriorated as FIR was registered against six protesting doctors and other staff members including

former hospital director Dr Khiyal Afridi, Dr Abdul Majid, Dr Ikram, Fareedoon, Habib

Shah and Amjad who were booked for allegedly physically assaulting dean Ayub Medical College Dr Umar Farooq at his office.

According to FIR No 919 registered under sections 506, 186, 109, 147 & 149 in Mirpur Police Station, the six persons along with around 91 other protestors entered into dean’s office and asked him to withdraw show-cause notices. After getting no response from the dean, the protestors used abusive language and physically assaulted him with kicks and fists.

Dean Ayub Medical College Dr Umar Farooq, when contacted, confirmed that he was physically assaulted by Dr Khiyal Afridi and others and he later registered the FIR against those persons who attacked him.

He said the show-cause notices were issued under the directive of the provincial government but a few people have been playing with the lives of patients for their vested interests.