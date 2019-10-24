Kartarpur Corridor to open on Nov 9 at any cost

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that India was making lame excuses but Pakistan would open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 at any cost to facilitate the Sikh yatrees.

Talking to provincial ministers Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari and Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq who called on him at Governor’s House, Sarwar said Pakistanis were standing shoulder by shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in their freedom moment. India could not suppress the voice of innocent Kashmirs, he maintained. He questioned as to why India did not allow any foreign investor or human rights organisation to visit Kashmir if there was peace in occupied valley. The Punjab governor said that Pakistan had exposed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every forum. He stated Pak Army had given a befitting response to Indian ceasefire violation at Line of Control.

The Pak Army has also exposed the nefarious designs of India by arranging the visit of ambassadors of various countries to LOC, he maintained. Sarwar said the PTI government believed that anyone could stage protest demonstration as it was their constitutional right. He said the government wanted to ensure stability and unity in the country, therefore, it had given approval to the opposition for the peaceful protest. He hoped that the opposition parties after getting an approval would stage peaceful protest demonstration and would not take the law into their own hands.