Chinese billionaire claims Australia ‘deep state’ plot

SYDNEY: A Chinese billionaire banished from Australia on suspicion of political interference claimed on Wednesday that "dark forces" from within the "deep state" were behind a multi-million dollar tax claim against him.

Prolific political donor Huang Xiangmo is embroiled in a series of scandals relating to undeclared earnings and millions of dollars he gave to politicians from Australia’s two major parties.

The property developer was barred from the country earlier this year and a court has since frozen his assets as the Australian Tax Office (ATO) pursues him for an Aus$140 million (US$95 million) tax bill.

"The ATO is believed to be a professional government agency with some integrity but it really pains and saddens me that it has now surrendered itself to the pressure of some unknown dark forces," Huang said in a statement.

The billionaire labelled the tax authority "a tool for political persecution against me", but provided no evidence to support his claims. Solicitors Unsworth Legal, who have been representing Huang, also refused to comment.

Huang was on Monday given 21 days by the court to disclose his worldwide assets. National Broadcaster ABC reported that the freeze was initiated in September after a judge noted Huang "dramatically" increased moving money offshore after the ATO initiated an audit.

In August, an unrelated corruption inquiry heard that Huang delivered Aus$100,000 in cash to the opposition Labor Party’s headquarters in a supermarket bag before a 2015 state election.