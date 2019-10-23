20 industrial units sealed for causing pollution

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A team of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday conducted raid at 45 factories located in different areas of the provincial capital and sealed 20 units for causing environmental pollution.
According to EPD spokesperson, the team also issued notices to 10 factory owners and lodged FIR against four units. All the units sealed were causing environmental pollution therefore stern action had been taken against them.
LAHORE: A team of Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Tuesday conducted raid at 45 factories located in different areas of the provincial capital and sealed 20 units for causing environmental pollution.
According to EPD spokesperson, the team also issued notices to 10 factory owners and lodged FIR against four units. All the units sealed were causing environmental pollution therefore stern action had been taken against them.