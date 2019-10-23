close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

Workers’ conference

Lahore

October 23, 2019

LAHORE National conference of young workers is being held today (Wednesday) at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union CBA. Labour leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the union, will preside over the conference in which representatives of young workers from all over the country are expected to participate.

