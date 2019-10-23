Workers’ conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE National conference of young workers is being held today (Wednesday) at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union CBA. Labour leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the union, will preside over the conference in which representatives of young workers from all over the country are expected to participate.
