close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

IIU, ICCI discuss collaboration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Islamabad: A delegation of International Islamic University (IIU) headed by Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday.

The delegation was received by ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed who also briefed the IIU delegation about profile, vision and objectives of the Chamber. Both sides discussed issues of mutual interests and cooperation including review of the previous MoUs signed by both sides. Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between IIU’s ORIC and Business Incubation Centre and ICCI for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan