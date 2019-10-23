IIU, ICCI discuss collaboration

Islamabad: A delegation of International Islamic University (IIU) headed by Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday.

The delegation was received by ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed who also briefed the IIU delegation about profile, vision and objectives of the Chamber. Both sides discussed issues of mutual interests and cooperation including review of the previous MoUs signed by both sides. Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between IIU’s ORIC and Business Incubation Centre and ICCI for bridging the gap between academia and industry.