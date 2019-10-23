Ahsan worried about Nawaz’s health

ISLAMABAD: A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happened to incarcerated former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Sharif’s platelets were less than 20,000 and it could have led to internal bleeding but by the prayers of the people it did not happen. “Sharif’s personal physician had informed about his platelets’ report on Monday,” Iqbal said. “But the officials threw the medical reports of Sharif into the dustbin,” he said, adding: “Prime Minister Khan would be responsible if anything happens to Sharif.”

The PML-N leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had politicised health issues of its opponents and the country’s economy had been ruined due to bad policies of the rulers. “The PTI government has proved to be 9/11 for the economy of the country,” he remarked.

He also raised concern over the condition of Maryam Nawaz, saying the government was not taking the matter seriously. Sharif was rushed to Services Hospital from the prison after recent blood tests raised doctors’ concerns late on Monday. Doctors initially believed Sharif had contracted dengue fever but on Tuesday the government issued a statement, saying Sharif’s low platelet count may have been the results of medication he was taking.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said former prime minister Sharif was being looked after properly under the supervision of senior doctors at the Services Hospital and added that best medical treatment to Sharif was being ensured.

She said as per the latest medical report, dengue virus was not diagnosed to Sharif. She was briefed by Secretary Health Momin Agha about the measures taken for Sharif’s treatment.