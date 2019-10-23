close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Injuries, visa delay force four changes to Pak squad for Olympic qualifiers

Sports

KARACHI: The difficulties of Pakistan hockey team management were compounded when two players sustained injuries during training sessions and visas could not be arranged in time for two others.

Pakistan take on the Netherlands in the Olympic qualifiers in Amsterdam on October 26 and 27. A PHF press release issued on Tuesday said the visas of Waqar (goalkeeper) and Hammaduddin Anjum could not be arranged. Meanwhile, Muhammad Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakar Mahmood sustained injuries during training sessions.

In consultation with the Chairman and Members of National Selection Committee following standby players have been named to replace the four players: Mazhar Abbas (goalkeeper), Muhammad Rizwan Junior, Muhammad Atiq Arshad, Amjad Ali Khan (defender). Irfan Senior has applied for visa in Dutch Embassy London. If he fails to make it, he will be replaced by Amjad Ali Khan.

