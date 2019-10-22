BD U-16 cricketers due today

LAHORE: As efforts to restoration international cricket in the country continue, Pakistan will host Bangladesh under-16 team for two three-day and three one-day matches from October 25 to November 8.

The Bangladesh side will arrive in Rawalpindi on October 22 for what is the reciprocal tour after Pakistan U16 toured Bangladesh earlier this year in April and May. The five matches will be played at Rawalpindi’s Khan Research Laboratories Ground (KRLG).

Meanwhile the junior selection committee, headed by Saleem Jaffar, also announced the squads for the two three-day and three one-day matches.

Squads: Three-day: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain) (Karachi), M Waqas (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Abbas Ali (Peshawar), Afzal Manzoor (wicketkeeper) (Sialkot), Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hasan (Sialkot), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Ayaz Shah (FATA), Farhad Khan (FATA), Haseeb Imran (Rawalpindi), Ibrar Afzal (Lahore), Khalid Khan (Quetta), M Shehzad (Multan), M Sikandar (Hyderabad) and Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad)

One-day: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain) (Karachi), M Waqas (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Abbas Ali (Peshawar), Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hasan (Sialkot), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Hussain (Rawalpindi), Ibtasham Rehman (Faisalabad) (subject to fitness), Ismail Khan (FATA), Khalid Khan (Quetta), M Shehzad (Multan), Muneeb Wasif (Lahore), Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad), Zain Anwar (Karachi) and Zubair Shinwari (wicketkeeper) (FATA).