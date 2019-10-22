Punjab CM approves new recruitment as doctors continue strike

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to brief him about the ongoing strike of young doctors.

The chief minister said patients were facing difficulties due to doctors' strike which was a painful matter. He said the Punjab government had constituted a committee to hold negotiations with doctors as the government wanted to settle matters with mutual consultation.

The chief minister approved the recruitment of new doctors with directions to take immediate steps for their recruitment. "The strike was against the norms of the medical profession and a negation of commitment of serving the ailing humanity," he added.

He reiterated that treatment of patients was the responsibility of doctors and there was no justification for stopping work to get the demands accepted. He said provision of the best healthcare system was the government’s mission.

The chief minister also ordered for continuing surveillance of dengue larvae and added that clinical management should also be focused on dengue fever control because there was no room for any leniency in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid an online visit to the Registry Branch DG Khan on Monday from his office through the system, set up by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and ordered for suspending sub-registrar Imran Hameed for not assuming the charge of the post and unavailability in sub-registrar office.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister inquired about the possibility of any extortion money by the staff and said anybody daring to ask for money would be dealt with an iron hand.

One citizen Shahid Rasool informed that sub-registrar of DG Khan City had been transferred but the new sub-registrar had not taken charge yet, adding he had come there to pursue the cases and was waiting for the last four to five hours.