Kate Middleton pens emotions about Pakistan tour

LONDON: The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has taken to Instagram to pen her earnest emotions about the recent tour she undertook in Pakistan.

In her first Instagram post for Kensington Palace's official account, the Duchess detailed the surreal experience she had while interacting with the children of the SOS village — a charitable organisation responsible for looking after the welfare of orphaned children, Geo News reported on Monday.

"The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care. These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive. — Catherine," she wrote.