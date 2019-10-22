Indian false claims: Diplomats to visit LoC today

ISLAMABAD: Top diplomats representing various world capitals in Islamabad will visit the Line of Control (LOC) in Azad Kashmir today (Tuesday) to examine the Indian Army’s barbaric bombardment by using heavy artillery on civilian population living in close proximity.

The invitation was extended on emergency basis to heads of missions of all embassies in Islamabadto visit Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the LOC and observe the ground situation.

Senior journalists representing international media will also accompany the diplomats who will be more than 50 in number, including ambassadors and high commissioners. The diplomats and journalists will be free to visit any part of the area hit by the Indian Army and interview anyone to ascertain the presence or lack thereof any training camp there since the Indian Army chief claimed on Sunday after two-day bombardment that it targeted the so-called camps where the freedom fighters were imparted military training.

The Indian government has refused to grant permission to its Charge’d Affairs in Islamabad, Gaurav Alhuwalia, and Defence Attaché to visit to the Line of Control (LOC) in Azad Kashmir to verify claims made by Indian Army chief.

Five civilians and one soldier also embraced martyrdom in two days as Indian shelling continued till Sunday. Pakistan offered the diplomats the visit on Monday. The Indian Defence Attaché told The News Monday evening that he is not going to the LOC while the Indian Charge’d Affaires said New Delhi hasn’t granted him permission to visit to the LOC.

In another intriguing move, India is celebrating Deep Wali (Divali-festivity of lights) on October 27, the day when Indian troops entered Kashmir and captured the area which was annexed by India on August 5 and known as Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). The Indian High Commission has distributed packs of sweets among media persons and its friends in big numbers got prepared exclusively for Diwali. The Kashmiris across the world observe it as “Black-Day” and hold protest gatherings against the occupation by India of Kashmir Valley and other parts. The day is also observed as a Black Day in Pakistan.

Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary, who is also Director General of the South Asian Division in the Foreign Office, said senior officials of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) will accompany the diplomats in the mission to the LOC that will return here in the afternoon.

The Indian Army has throughout been resorting to bombardment on the LOC by defying ceasefire agreement on regular basis. The sources said the Indian forces used mortars and artillery to intentionally target civilians in these sectors, which resulted in martyrdom of five civilians and one Pakistan Army soldier. Some houses, shops and vehicles were also damaged. They said the Indian aggression was befittingly responded. The sources rejected as a total lie the Indian Army chief's claim of hitting "terror launch pads." The Indian Charge de Affaires was summoned on Sunday and Monday and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unprovoked ceasefire violations. The diplomatic sources said India's false claim is detrimental to regional peace and may lead to any strategic miscalculation.

The sources said Pakistan does not want war, but if war is imposed, Pakistan will fight it in the way it did on February 27. They said Pakistan is capable enough to fight a war with its own resources. According to the diplomatic sources, the situation in IHK has turned highly critical due to the continuous curfew. They said Indian extremist Hindu Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India to a blind alley as it has become difficult for New Delhi to come out of the prevailing situation in the held territory.

Meanwhile, the Indian action on the LOC has also caused delay in concluding and signing ceremony for Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Earlier, it was expected that the agreement could be inked on Monday or Tuesday. The sources said that it wouldn’t be possible to be signed before Thursday and it could also be deferred till Friday. The sources revealed that Indian government has to accept all proposals of Pakistan regarding the holy corridor including charging of US $20 per person fee. The sources said that India hasn’t shared with Pakistan the schedule of its Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the corridor and joining the opening ceremony of the historic passage on November 9. The signing ceremony for the agreement will be held at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdawara.

Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary will sign the agreement on behalf of Pakistan. The Indian government will inform Pakistan about visit of Modi to Kartarpur Sahib to join the opening ceremony with his counterpart from Pakistan Imran Khan later this week. The occasion could provide the two with an opportunity of shaking hands and have a brief exchange of views, the sources added.