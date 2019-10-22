Dengue patient dies in Shangla

BISHAM: Another victim of dengue virus died in Mera Union Council, hospital sources said. They said that Ziaur Rehman, student of 10th,hailing from Mera village in Shangla district, was admitted to the Saidu Teaching Hospital in Swat treatment of dengue. After the death of Ziaur Rehman, the death toll rose to two in the same union council. Earlier, Zaib Khan, student of grade 2nd, died of dengue virus. It was learnt that so far more than 900 people were affected by the dengue virus in the district.