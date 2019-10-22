UHS budget approved

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Board of Governors (BoG) has approved Rs 1,383.277 million budget for the financial year 2019-20.

The 41st meeting of UHS board was held here on Monday that was chaired by Justice (Retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani. Other members who attended the meeting included Salima Hashmi, Andleeb Abbas, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram and representatives of provincial health and finance departments.

The chair urged the university authorities to maintain the highest standards so that this important field of medicine and health which is one of the top most priorities of the government could improve its service delivery and provide better and affordable medical facilities to the common man. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram briefed the members on university’s performance in academics and research.

According to budget estimates of the UHS, Rs 682.710 million has been earmarked for development. Out of it, Rs 20 million has been allocated for the grant of scholarship and stipends to research scholars, Rs12 million for purchase of chemicals, reagents, glassware and specialized kits, and Rs 4.00 million has been allocated for lab equipment and machinery. An amount of Rs 2.00 million will be spent on research surveys and exploratory operations. A sum of Rs136.235 million has been allocated for operating expenses that includes utilities (Rs 23 million), communications (Rs10 million), travel and transportation (Rs15.655 million) and general expenses (Rs.69.55 million).

An amount of Rs 287 million has been reserved for employee related expenses, whereas Rs.7.00 million will be spent on I.T. equipment. UHS will spend Rs.140.00 million on the conduct of examinations during the year 2019-20.