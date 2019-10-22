close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 22, 2019

Farogh, UK diplomat call on Sarwar

Lahore

A
APP
October 22, 2019

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at Governor’s House.

Various matters pertaining to government affairs, political situation besides others were discussed in detail during the meeting. They strongly condemned the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) and its atrocities in Held Kashmir.

Besides, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew also called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed Pak-Britain ties, Kashmir issue and prevailing security situation in the region.

The governor said the world community should play its role in stopping Indian war hysteria and its atrocities in Held Kashmir. -

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore