Farogh, UK diplomat call on Sarwar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at Governor's House.

Various matters pertaining to government affairs, political situation besides others were discussed in detail during the meeting. They strongly condemned the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) and its atrocities in Held Kashmir.

Besides, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew also called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed Pak-Britain ties, Kashmir issue and prevailing security situation in the region.

The governor said the world community should play its role in stopping Indian war hysteria and its atrocities in Held Kashmir.