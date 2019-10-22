Treatment continues in hospitals, claims minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said treatment of patients in all major government hospitals continues.

More than 20,000 patients have been checked up in Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Jinnah Hospital. Figures are being collected in all teaching hospitals in Punjab regarding patients’ treatment, she said. Doctors are doing politics and not accommodating patients in hospitals. Doctors on strikes should read MTI Act before staging protests, the minister said and added professors, paramedical staff, nurses and doctors are committed against baseless protest of young doctors. We will not let anybody create any problem for patients in all government teaching hospitals. Discussions over MTI Act with all doctors were very result-oriented. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed appointment of new doctors.