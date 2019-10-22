KBCA beat Arya Sports in Independence Cup

KARACHI: Karachi Bar Cricket Association (KBCA) defeated Arya Sports by three runs in a thrilling qualifying match of the 1st Independence Cup Color-kit Cricket T20 Tournament at the UBL cricket ground.

Batting first, KBCA scored 123 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, with a fine batting performance from Kaleemullah (39) and Saqib Nawab (29).

Off-break bowler Owais Siddiqui, who grabbed four wickets for 10 runs in two overs, was the star as Arya Sports managed to score 120 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Zeeshan Iqbal (30) and Junaid Naeem (24) were their main contributors.