Water threat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Haryana, asserted that his government would stop water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Haryana state. Earlier this year, India threatened to stop water flow to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. It is important to mention that under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) signed in 1960, the waters of the western rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab was given to Pakistan and those of the eastern rivers Ravi, Sutlej, Beas to India.

Such irresponsible statements reflect India’s aggressive designs and prove that it has no regard for human rights and international obligations. India’s intentions have never been favourable for Pakistan and it has always tried to exploit Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and tried to destruct its economy by various instruments and the water dispute was also a part of it. The country is rapidly moving towards its target of making Pakistan totally barren by building dams on three major rivers flowing into Pakistan from the Indian side of the border.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi