Tue Oct 22, 2019
October 22, 2019

Trips galore

Newspost

 
October 22, 2019

It is noticed that several persons who are placed in authority positions in various public-sector organizations, both at the federal and provincial levels, have developed a special penchant for foreign trips. They spend money extravagantly on non-productive activities, but do nothing for the elevation of the organizations and collective welfare of the employees. They have no money for hiring cheques to the employees, whose payment is being delayed for months and months.

Is there anyone who can ask these authority persons to cut their coat according to their cloth? How can they afford so many foreign trips when they have no funds for their employees who are being issued notices to vacate their rented houses?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

