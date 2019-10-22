Don’t smoke

According to the Pakistan Demographic Health Survey, 46 percent men and 5.7 percent women smoke tobacco. It was learned that there are above 23.9 million tobacco users in the country, out of which 125,000 are dying every year because of tobacco-induced diseases. According to the report, cigarettes are the most commonly used medium for tobacco consumption and annual cigarette consumption in Pakistan is around 86.7 billion sticks.

Second-hand smoke is harmful. It has more than 6,000 chemicals, including at least 70 that can cause cancer. Generally in Pakistan there are no proper restrictions on smoking at public places which results in a high rate of second-hand smoke in the country. I humbly request to smokers to quit or at least avoid smoking in public places and I also urge the concerned authorities to impose a complete ban on smoking in the country.

Fahad Rind

Johi