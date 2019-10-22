Americana Group, PSDF sign MoU

KARACHI: The Middle East’s largest restaurants group, The Americana Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) with the aim of hiring trained workforce from Punjab for their Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) business division that operates 1,800 restaurants in the region, a statement said on Monday.

Sai Gandhi, chief people officer of Americana Group, and Jawad Khan, chief executive officer of PSDF, signed the agreement at the Americana Group Head Office in Sharjah, UAE, it added. The two parties are committed to creating a successful long-term partnership and give the youth from Punjab a chance to build their careers with one of the leading organisations in the Middle East. Under the MoU, PSDF will fund the training of the workforce, while The Americana Group will employ the eligible candidates across their QSRs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.