Pak economic indicators improving day-by-day: Firdous

SIALKOT/ ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Pakistan’s economic indicators are getting better day by day.

While addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said that due to prudent economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, there had been 13.98 per cent increase in national exports and a significant decrease in imports of the country.

Dr Firdous said all international monetary institutions including World Bank (WB) were appreciating the prevailing economic system in Pakistan. She said Pak economy, undoubtedly, was successfully moving ahead in the right direction. She said the government was providing an ideal, conducive and protected environment to local and foreign investors, adding that several more big Chinese investors would bring investment in Pakistan during the next four years.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project near Shakargrah on Nov 9 in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee. She said Pakistan was providing complete religious freedom to all its minorities, especially the Sikh community. She said Pakistan had won the hearts and minds of the Sikh community by launching the grand Kartarpur Corridor project. She said the government had started religious tourism in the country by opening doors to the Sikh community globally.

Dr Firdous said the national games would soon be held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). She said the recent visit of the British royal couple to Pakistan showed to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful country and Pakistanis are peace-loving people.

She regretted that India had been trying to put Pakistan in the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but all its nefarious designs had failed.

The special assistant said martyrdom of five civilians and one soldier in unprovoked Indian firing was condemnable. She said Pakistan Army had given a befitting response to the Indian aggression and they had full capability to defend every inch of the motherland. She said the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces and targeting of civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir had exposed the Indian brutalities, and the UNO must take serious notice of martyrdom of civilians and Pak Army soldiers in unprovoked shelling by the Indian army.

Dr Firdous said Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained the head of Kashmir committee for two consecutive terms, but he did nothing for liberation of the held Valley. She said October 27 would be observed as black day, but the Maulana chose the day for his ‘Dharna’ to please India by creating political unrest in the country. She said, "They were sabotaging the Kashmir cause for their political gains.”

Dr Firdous warned that the government would not allow anyone to play with the lives of people and it would ensure its writ by protecting lives and properties of people.

She said VIP prisoners sitting in jails had financed the protest demonstrations to take the country towards chaos, and the government had proofs in this regard. She said those issuing instructions to Maulana Fazlur Rehman from jails would be disappointed.

Dr Firdous said the group, which was hatching conspiracies to weaken Pakistan, “I want to convey a message to them that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is moving forward and we are making progress on every front.

“And those who want to challenge the state writ must remember the fate of Altaf Hussain, who used to speak against the national institutions and shut down the economic hub of the country, Karachi, at will.”

She said there was another person namely Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was also made an example. She said whosoever would cause unrest and chaos in the country, would be dealt with an iron hand.