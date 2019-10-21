Two commit suicide in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Two persons, including a student, committed suicide in two separate places in the Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Sunday, police said.

They said that Hassan Ali, student of grade 7th, fired at himself for unknown reasons and died on the spot in Ghundi area. In another incident, a drug-addict, Qayyum Khan, ended his life in the Tedi Bazaar.