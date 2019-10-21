Shujaat, Pervaiz pay tribute to armed forces

LAHORE :Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Ch Shujaat Hussain on Sunday paid rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces for effectively responded to the latest Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Chaudhry brothers said Pakistan Army’s response to Indian ceasefire violations has reminded February 27 action. They said that Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the language of nobility. Chaudhry brothers paid tribute to the civilians and armed forces soldiers and families of those martyred along the LoC in Indian ceasefire violation. They demanded the international community take action against Modi government over ceasefire violations.