All three Pak fighters fall at first hurdle in World Wushu Championship

KARACHI: All three Pakistani fighters fell at the first hurdle in the 15th World Wushu Championships in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.

Pakistan’s main fighter Maaz Khan lost to Iran’s Yousef Sabriabibegloo in the 75 kilogramme round of 16 while Mohammad Atif was beaten by Jordan’s Abushairah Mohammad in the men’s 65 kilogramme round of 32.

Taimur Javed, who had got bye in the round of 32, lost to Tuan Anh LE of Vietnam in the round of 16.

A senior official of Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF) said that the players played according to their potential. “No doubt they played according to their capacity. You know only a 15-day camp had been held. The tour was managed despite great financial difficulties,” the official said.

“We could not send even a coach with the players to China because of financial issues,” the official said.

The fighters will return on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Maaz was expected to do well, but his Iranian opponent was much too strong for him. “Yousef is a tough fighter. This is the third time that he has beaten Maaz,” the official said.

Yousef had beaten Maaz before this fight twice in events in Iran.