SC resumes hearing into Justice Isa’s case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will resume next week hearing in the petitions challenging the Presidential Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing his foreign properties in his wealth returns.

A ten-member full court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will resume the hearing in the matter from Monday (October 21) after a break of three days. Other members of the bench include Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmed.

The court could not conduct the proceedings for three days from October 16 to 18th due to the non-availability of one of its member Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel due to the death of his cousin.

On last date of hearing held on October 15, Munir A Malik, counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while continuing his arguments, had questioned the credibility of the complainant alleging Justice Qazi Faez Isa for owning London properties which led to filing a Presidential Reference against the judge. The counsel had contended that the whole investigation was carried out in the matter without any authorisation. The counsel had claimed that the complainant Abdul Waheed Dogar is not a credible person while the authorities concerned including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) provided him all the information for filing a complaint against his client.

On Monday, Munir A Malik will continue his arguments and expects to start arguing on the subject of the maintainability of the Presidential Reference.