Sun Oct 20, 2019
Gold down Rs100/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market lowered by Rs100 per tola on Saturday.

An announcement by Karachi Saraf Association said gold rates decreased in the local market to Rs86,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold prices dropped by Rs85 to Rs74,503. In the international market, gold rates increased $2 per ounce to $1,491.

Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market traded Rs1,500/tola below the prices in the Dubai gold market.

