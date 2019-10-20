Arms smuggling bid foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle 37 rifles in a car to Punjab and arrested one alleged gunrunner on Saturday, officials said.
An official said that the police in Matani intercepted a car coming from Darra Adamkhel and during the search recovered 37 rifles from its cavities. The driver, Akmal, a resident of Chamkani area of Peshawar, was arrested.
