Body recovered in Bara

BARA: A boy was killed and his body was thrown into the fields in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Saturday, local and police sources said.

The body of Bilal Khan was found in Sipah area and the police took the body into custody, and later handed it over to the family.

The sources said that the police also arrested the accused in the case. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained but the family said they had no enmity with anyone. Meanwhile, four persons from a wedding party were wounded when a Suzuki van collided with a heavy truck near Michini Checkpost. The sources said that one of the vehicles, carrying a wedding party to Torkham border town, hit a trailer truck and as a result, four persons, including a minor girl, sustained injuries. They were rushed to District Headquarter Hospital in Landikotal, wherefrom a girl in critical condition was referred to a hospital in Peshawar.