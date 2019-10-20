BoP Junior National Ranking Tennis begins

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 got under way here at PLTA Courts on Saturday. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik inaugurated the championship.

Besides Rashid Malik, Chief Referee Faheem Siddique, players and their families were also present at the opening ceremony to witness the opening day matches.

Former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik told media that the tournament is being contested in 11 different categories. The finals of the mega event will be played on 23rd October. He said that 120 players from all over the country have been featuring in this big tennis activity by conducted by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

In U-18 first round, Yawar Ali played superb tennis against Hassan and outsmarted him 6-2, 6-2. Athesham Arif had to struggle hard to bear spirited Ahmad Nael 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, Kamran Khan comfortably outlasted Touheed Awais 6-1, 6-3, Huzaima proved too hot for Fakhar as he thrashed his opponent 6-0, 6-0, Faizan Fayyaz played tremendous tennis against Hassan Ali and overpower his rival 6-2, 6-2.

Bilal Asim faced some resistance from Hamza Jawad before winning the match 6-4, 6-1.

In the well-fought match between Ibrahim Abbas and Abdul Hanan Khan, the former played well against spirited Hanan to beat him 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Ahmad Kamil also struggled hard to overcome fighting Arham Khan 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Nalain Abbas outsmarted Inam Arif with a margin of 6-0, 6-2 while M Shoaib Khan toppled M Talha Khan 6-1, 6-3.