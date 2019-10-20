Lawbreakers not to be spared: Buzdar

LAHORE :A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviewed the law and order situation in the province and agreed upon a comprehensive liaison between the Punjab and federal governments for improving peace.

Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah also participated in the meeting held at Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken for safeguarding the life and property of the citizens. Action will be taken against the law-breaking elements without any discrimination. He directed the police to discharge their duties with honestly and wholeheartedly for coping with the anti-social elements as maintaining law and order. Safeguarding the life and property of the people is top responsibility of the state, he added. The CM said that law-breakers would be dealt with an iron hand. No one will be allowed to violate the law. Supremacy of law will be ensured in the province at every cost, CM said.

The CM directed police to carry out operation against criminals without any discrimination and continue strict checking on the entry and exit points.

The meeting was also attended by the chief secretary, inspector general of police, Punjab and civil and military authorities.

report: Usman Buzdar while taking notice of a news item appeared in a section of press regarding the deaths of newborns in Hafizabad District Headquarters Hospital has sought a report from provincial health minister and primary and secondary health secretary.

The chief minister directed them to submit the investigative report to him. He said the deaths of newborns was a tragic incident and strict action should be taken against the responsible. Meanwhile, the CM also extended his condolences to the bereaved parents. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of torture of children in Okara and sought report from the Okara DPO.

The CM directed the DPO to apprehend those responsible and take legal action against them. Justice will be ensured to the victim children and such incidents cannot be tolerated at any cost, he said. The CM also directed the administrative and police officers to visit the residences of the victim children immediately. The assistant commissioner concerned went to the village of the children and met them. He gave new clothes to the children, expressed sympathies with them and ensured them of the provision of justice. Meanwhile, the accused was arrested.