Sun Oct 20, 2019
October 20, 2019

Thank you, captain

Newspost

 
October 20, 2019

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday sacked skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as the national cricket team captain across all formats while Azhar Ali and Babar Azam were named as new Test and T20 captains respectively.

The outgoing skipper said he was honoured to have been able to lead the side at the highest level. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s contributions are second to none and being the gutsy cricketer and fighter that we all know he is, I have no doubts he will be back in Pakistan colors at some stage. Good luck to him.

Arooj Naeem

Rawalpindi

